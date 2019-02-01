Home Nation

Rajasthan government dumps junkets, looks to sell land for revenue

Rajasthan government is now tightening its belt. Junkets to foreign lands are off for politicians. State officials cannot go on tours either.

Published: 01st February 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Congress leadership is looking to bolster its position before the LS polls| PTI

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government is now tightening its belt. Junkets to foreign lands are off for politicians. State officials cannot go on tours either. What's more: no new posts would be created in government services for some time as the Ashok Gehlot government cuts the binge. For a temporary blanket ban on extra expenditure has been sought by the government to save precious funds it needs to make its electoral promises good, and importantly, politically survive. 

On Thursday, the government announced Rs 3,500  per month as unemployment allowance for girls and Rs 3,000 for boys to keep a promise in its election manifesto for youth, even as officials identified a slew of austerity measures for Cabinet approval.  One of the proposals to shore up the exchequer is to auction parcels of government land lying unused all over the state, to finance its promises even as it looks to take soft loans and increase its income. 

With the Opposition BJP snapping at its heels, claiming the Congress lived by empty promises, a major recommendation to curb fund flow is that the state should implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme in the state, instead of the Bhamasha Health Scheme that was put in place by the erstwhile Vasundhara Raje government. 

Yet, all the austerity may not generate enough cash.   
Around 5.5 million of the 7 million farmers in the state have taken farm loans under various state government schemes. The value of these loans is Rs 94,000 crore.  The Gehlot government waived total outstanding short-term loans till November 30, 2018 benefitting around 4 million, though it cost R18,000 crore.  

Budget Analysis and Research Centre (BARC) director Nisar Ahmed said the government was essentially looking at three options. “One is austerity measures. The second is to take a loan and the third is to increase revenue. There is less scope of revenue generation after the GST council has been formed... Finally, the only feasible option is to take a loan. But the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management, Act, 2005 (FRBM) puts a cap on the loan amount. The Gehlot Government has asked for help from the Centre but that looks difficult as there is a BJP government,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Land revenues Rajasthan government Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp