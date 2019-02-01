Home Nation

Haryana: Seven-year-old girl kidnapped near Rohtak railway station, gang-raped

After the girl was not spotted at home by her father, a labourer, he searched for her and later found her from near the railway station, police said.

Published: 01st February 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from near Rohtak Railway station in Haryana and then raped by three men, police said Friday.

The profusely-bleeding girl was then left at the site by perpetrators of the crime, they said.

She was gang-raped near the railway washing line in Rohtak, police said, quoting an FIR lodged in the case Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night, they added.

After the girl was not spotted at home by her father, a labourer, he searched for her and later found her from near the railway station, police said.

The Railway police was informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, they said.

"Her condition is stated to be out of danger," a police official said.

"We have registered a case under Section 376-D of the IPC (gang-rape) and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said, adding that police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, who are absconding.

TAGS
Rohtak railway station Gang rape minor girl

