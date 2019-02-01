Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in newsprint facility in Burhanpur

By PTI

BURHANPUR: A huge fire broke out Friday in NEPA Mills in Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, a senior official said.

While no one was injured in the blaze, plastic waste lying in the premises was gutted, the official added.

Four to five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, he said.

Anandrao Sonsule, managing director of the mill, said, "The fire has been brought under control and the damage it caused is being estimated. Nobody was injured in the incident."

The National News Print and Paper Mill, a public sector enterprise now called NEPA Mills Limited, and once Asia's biggest producer of newsprint, has been closed for a long time now for renovation.

It was dedicated to the nation on April 24, 1954, by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The official said the mill is likely to resume production by the end of the year.