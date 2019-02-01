Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee's books selling like hotcakes at Kolkata book fair

Seven books of Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, were published at the fair Thursday, taking the total number of her published works to 87.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Books authored by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were flying off the shelves in the International Kolkata Book Fair, her publishers said Friday.

The new books contain poems and political writings.

"Around 300 copies of her 'Bipanna Bharat', and around 100 copies each of 'Ami', 'Shishudola' and 'Namanjali Samagra' were sold," said Subhankar Dey of the Dey's Publishing.

Esha Chatterjee of her another publisher, Bee Books, said, "We have sold around 100 copies of 'Myself', containing English translations of her recent poems."

Rajib Sengupta, who was leafing through Banerjee's books at a stall in the book fair, said he intended to buy her 'Bipanna Bharat' (India in danger).

"She is now a national leader. I am curious to know her views about the present situation in the country," said Sengupta.

At the inauguration of the 43rd International Kolkata Book Fair Thursday, the chief minister had said she always writes keeping the book fair in mind.

"During a recent trip to the districts, I had messaged the last para of one of the books to the editor," she had said.

After being informed that 87 of her books had been published at the book fair in the past several years, Banerjee said, "Then I have to write real fast to reach the century figure when the book fair takes place next year."

