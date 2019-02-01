Home Nation

Manipur: Two sisters die in bomb blast

The two, aged 15 and 17 years, had gone with their mother for jhum cultivation.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 10:01 PM

By PTI

IMPHAL: Two teenage sisters were killed and their mother seriously injured in a bomb blast in interior Subunglong forest in Noney hill district, about 145 km from here on Friday, police said.

The two, aged 15 and 17 years, had gone with their mother for jhum cultivation, the police said.

While the elder sibling died at the spot in the explosion, the other succumbed to her injuries, the police said adding their mother was seriously injured.

Police seized three bombs from the area after the incident and an FIR has been registered at Khouphum police station. Investigations into the incident, police added.

