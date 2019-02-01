More join the race for CBI chief’s post

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the meeting of the high-powered selection committee to appoint the new CBI director, a few more names have been added to the shortlist.

Sources said R K Shukla, Madhya Pradesh DGP and 1985 -batch IPS officer; CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar, a 1983-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer; CBI Special Director Arvind Kumar, a 1984-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer; Javeed Ahmed, a 1984-batch UP cadre officer and current chief of the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science; and the Bureau of Police Research DG A P Maheshwari, a 1984-batch UP cadre officer, are also in the race now.

The selection panel comprising PM Narendra Modi, CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Friday. The panel’s last meeting was inconclusive.

Former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, who was shunted out following a bitter feud with former director Alok Verma, is also in the shortlist.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman to clear his name in the Moin Qureshi case.

The FIR was seen as a fallout of the feud between Verma and Asthana. The feud forced the government to send both the officers on leave and divest them of their powers. Verma subsequently approached the SC which reinstated him. However, he was shunted out just two days after his reinstatement.