Home Nation

More join the race for CBI chief’s post

The selection panel comprising PM Narendra Modi, CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Friday.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the meeting of the high-powered selection committee to appoint the new CBI director, a few more names have been added to the shortlist.

Sources said R K Shukla, Madhya Pradesh DGP and  1985 -batch IPS officer; CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar, a  1983-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer; CBI Special Director Arvind Kumar, a 1984-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer; Javeed Ahmed, a 1984-batch UP cadre officer and current chief of the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science; and the Bureau of Police Research DG A P Maheshwari, a 1984-batch UP cadre officer, are also in the race now.

The selection panel comprising PM Narendra Modi, CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Friday. The panel’s last meeting was inconclusive.
Former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, who was shunted out following a bitter feud with former director Alok Verma, is also in the shortlist. 

The CBI had filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman to clear his name in the Moin Qureshi case.

The FIR was seen as a fallout of the feud between Verma and Asthana. The feud forced the government to send both the officers on leave and divest them of their powers. Verma subsequently approached the SC which reinstated him. However, he was shunted out just two days after his reinstatement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI CBI chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp