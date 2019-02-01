Home Nation

Mumbai: Man ends life for not getting mobile phone of his choice

A case of accidental death has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation into the case was on.

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kurla here on Friday, as he was apparently upset over not getting a mobile phone of his choice from his family, a senior police official said.

The deceased, Nadeem Sheikh, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the kitchen around 4 am, the official said. "Sheikh wanted a particular mobile worth Rs 37,000, but his elder brother gave him a cell phone worth around Rs 20,000," he said.

"Upset over not getting the phone of his choice, he took the extreme step," the official added.

A case of accidental death has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation into the case was on.

