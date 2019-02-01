Mumbai: Man ends life for not getting mobile phone of his choice

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kurla here on Friday, as he was apparently upset over not getting a mobile phone of his choice from his family, a senior police official said.

The deceased, Nadeem Sheikh, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the kitchen around 4 am, the official said. "Sheikh wanted a particular mobile worth Rs 37,000, but his elder brother gave him a cell phone worth around Rs 20,000," he said.

"Upset over not getting the phone of his choice, he took the extreme step," the official added.

A case of accidental death has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation into the case was on.