Home Nation

PM-led selection panel’s second meet remains inconclusive, CBI remains headless

The post of CBI Director is "sensitive" and "important", and it is not good to keep an interim director of the agency for longer period, the top court observed.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On a day when a bench of the Supreme Court criticised the Centre over delay in the appointment of a new CBI chief, a high-powered selection committee, which includes Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, met on Friday to choose the new head but failed to make much headway. The three-member panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first met on January 24 but the discussions remained inconclusive. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is the third member on the panel.

According to sources, around 15 names were discussed. Kharge sought a shortlist of three-four names to take a decision. In the previous meeting, Kharge had sought additional details on IPS officers on the long list. Sources said Rajni Kant Mishra, the current director general of the Border Security Force, Y C Modi, the current chief of the National Investigation Agency, R K Shukla, the current DGP of Madhya Pradesh, R R Bhatnagar, current DG of the Central Reserve Police Force and a few other officers are in the running for the post.

Former CBI director Alok Verma had been sacked by the selection panel two days after his reinstatement by the Supreme Court. Verma, in October last year, was sent on leave and divested of his powers in a midnight change of guard amid allegations of corruption and infighting.

SC raps Centre
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it
was “averse” to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period. An SC bench
said the government should have appointed a director by now

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Director PM Led Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp