PM-led selection panel’s second meet remains inconclusive, CBI remains headless

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day when a bench of the Supreme Court criticised the Centre over delay in the appointment of a new CBI chief, a high-powered selection committee, which includes Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, met on Friday to choose the new head but failed to make much headway. The three-member panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first met on January 24 but the discussions remained inconclusive. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is the third member on the panel.

According to sources, around 15 names were discussed. Kharge sought a shortlist of three-four names to take a decision. In the previous meeting, Kharge had sought additional details on IPS officers on the long list. Sources said Rajni Kant Mishra, the current director general of the Border Security Force, Y C Modi, the current chief of the National Investigation Agency, R K Shukla, the current DGP of Madhya Pradesh, R R Bhatnagar, current DG of the Central Reserve Police Force and a few other officers are in the running for the post.

Former CBI director Alok Verma had been sacked by the selection panel two days after his reinstatement by the Supreme Court. Verma, in October last year, was sent on leave and divested of his powers in a midnight change of guard amid allegations of corruption and infighting.

SC raps Centre

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it

was “averse” to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period. An SC bench

said the government should have appointed a director by now