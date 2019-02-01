Home Nation

Not going back to ballot paper: Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, as well as deputy election commissioners Umesh Sinha, Sandip Saxena, Sudip Jain and Chandrabushan Kumar, were also present.

Published: 01st February 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday ruled out going back to the ballot paper, a demand raised by many opposition parties who have questioned the authenticity of the electronic voting machine (EVM).

"We are not going back to the days of the ballot paper. (The) EVMs have been in use in our country for more than two decades. And it has been a consistent policy of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time and I think it will remain the same," Arora said.

"Political parties have a right to make their feedback known and their apprehensions because they're the biggest stakeholders after the voters. But, we're not going to go back to ballot-paper days. We're not going to the days of ballot papers being snatched, muscle power being used for that (and) inordinate delays in counting," the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

ALSO READ | EVMs in use for nearly two decades, cannot be tampered with: CEC Sunil Arora

He was interacting with the media after two days of deliberations with political parties and officials here over the upcoming general election.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, as well as deputy election commissioners Umesh Sinha, Sandip Saxena, Sudip Jain and Chandrabushan Kumar, were also present.

The CEC's support of EVM comes on heels of a raging debate over the efficacy of the machine.

At the Brigade rally of opposition parties here last month, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had called the EVM "chor (thief) machine".

Arora cited that there was a difference between tampering and malfunctioning.

"We've been using the words very loosely as if they are synonymous. Tampering and malfunctioning are two different things. The commission has zero tolerance on malfunctioning. We're constantly trying to upgrade the EVMs and make them foolproof.

On a US-based self-proclaimed hacker's recent claim that the 2014 poll was rigged by tampering EVMs, Arora described the claim as "false" and an "ploy with criminal intent".

The CEC said the EVMs were manufactured by "highly-secured" companies, which have been engaged in defence equipment manufacturing too, and a technical expert panel supervises it.

Arora said the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), which have been successfully used in the recent state elections, would now be used across the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He pointed out that the VVPATs were used in three by-elections in West Bengal -- Uluberia, Noapara, and Mahestala -- and there was not a single request for recounting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner CEC Ballot Paper EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp