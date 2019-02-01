Underworld don Ravi Pujari detained in Senegal

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Elusive underworld don Ravi Pujari, who had become a nightmare for many wealthy businessmen and influential people in Karnataka and several other states, has been arrested in Senegal. The state police machinery worked closely with officials in Senegal to arrest Pujari, who is wanted in several murder and extortion cases.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Pujari was arrested on January 19 and they have already initiated the process to bring him back to the state.

“Since the last three months, Karnataka police officers were closely tracking his movements and were working with local officials in Senegal. On December 31, we got confirmation about his presence in that country. After our ambassador spoke to their Prime Minister and Home Minister, he was arrested, “ Kumaraswamy said.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said many rich businessmen, builders and others were threatened over the phone and by Pujari and his associates and extorted of huge sums.

“Soon after the formation of the coalition government, I held a meeting with senior officers and directed them to take assistance from the central government to track him down. Many people were murdered and many families lost everything. A number of cases are booked against him in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat since 2001,” the CM said.

Police will take stern action against Pujari and his associates, involved in extortion and other crimes, he said.

The CM also congratulated state police officials for tracking him down and coordinating with officials in Senegal. He also thanked the Indian ambassador in Senegal for the assistance provided to the state police and also coordinating with the local administration in effecting the arrest of the don.

Pujari, who hails from Malpe in Udupi district, had threatened many influential people, including some ministers and businessmen.

A number of cases are registered against him in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.