Plea in Supreme Court against interim Budget

Published: 01st February 2019 08:47 PM

Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Within hours of the interim Budget being presented in Parliament Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking that it be quash on the alleged ground that there is no Constitutional provision for an interim Budget.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, submitted that under the Constitution, there is only provision for presenting a full annual Budget and vote-on-account.

A vote-on-account is an approval taken in an election year for a limited period for government spending; a full-fledged budget is presented later by the newly elected government.

The interim Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposing an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place within a few months.

In December last year, the top court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a public interest litigation against the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over an issue related to the Reserve Bank of India's capital reserve.

Union Budget Budget 2019 Supreme Court

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • vanthia thevan
    Next
    1 day ago reply
