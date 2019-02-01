Raipur diary

Home Nation

He will be shifting into the premises in the coming weeks. “Finally the CM House has been vacated.

Published: 01st February 2019

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Baghel inspects CM House in Raipur

A visibly-relieved Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was assigned the CM House in Civil Lines area, after former CM Raman Singh cleared out recently, visited each corner of the house and inspected the Cabinet meeting room and the meeting room of MLAs, officials as well as the studio. He also interacted with the employees and inquired about their duties. He will be shifting into the premises in the coming weeks. “Finally the CM House has been vacated. I have instructed not to be extravagant and engage in needless expenses to refurbishing and replacing furnitures or other things except painting and whitewash,” he tweeted after the inspection. 

Opposition worried about upcoming session
The Budget Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will start from February 8. But the thumping majority of the Congress in the state Assembly has made the Opposition apprehensive as they fear their voices may get stifled and muzzled in the House owing to the overwhelming strength of the ruling party. The Congress secured a three-fourth majority with 68 legislators in the 90-member House. Opposition members were seen worried as they narrated their fears with Speaker Charan Das Mahant. “We fear our expression and debate will get overpowered or suppressed. Our hopes rest with Speaker who can ensure our voices do not get stifled,” said BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.   

IMA protests violence against doctors 
The state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), in protest against violence used on doctors, had shut down their OPD services from 8 AM to 2 PM. All local branches of the IMA in Chhattisgarh followed the directive though the emergency services continued uninterrupted. The officials of local branches submitted a memorandum to their respective legislator. An IMA delegation expressed their concerns in a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. According to the doctors, even the government staff members have been at the receiving end of such violence. The CM assured their safety said that the police will be asked to enforce the law strictly.

IAS officer shortage
Chhattisgarh is facing a shortage of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers. The state has sanctioned strength of 193 posts but presently, the officers in position as on date are 158. As many as 35 posts are lying vacant besides nine IAS officers are posted outside the state on deputation. The newly-formed Congress government has taken a decision not to approve the application of any bureaucrats for deputation to the Centre. There are four civil servants without any department as on date. The new government was voted into power in December. 

