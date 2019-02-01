Home Nation

Sikkim MP Rai submits long pending demands to PM Narendra Modi

Rai brought up the issue of giving tribal status to the 11 left out communities from Sikkim under the aegis of the 371 F provisions of the Constitution.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The lone Member of the Lok Sabha from Sikkim P.D. Rai has submitted a series of long pending demands of his state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here.

According to a statement from Rai's office, during the meeting here on Thursday, he presented the long pending demand of expanding the Sikkim Assembly from 32 seats to 40 seats and then reserve five seats for the scheduled tribes of Limboo and Tamang, which is at the stage wherein Cabinet approval is needed.

"He (Rai) urged that a Bill be introduced for the same in this session of Parliament, echoing the sentiments of the Sikkim Government who find it difficult to comprehend the delay given that this demand is constitutional and hence mandatory to be addressed, and has been consistently brought up by the Sikkim government," it stated.

"He requested that if it is not possible during this session of Parliament, an ordinance must be promulgated by the government for the same."

Rai also brought up the issue of giving tribal status to the 11 left out communities from Sikkim under the aegis of the 371 F provisions of the Constitution.

During the meeting, he reiterated the commitment of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to support the NDA government, as has been advocated as a policy by party president and Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

According to the statement, Modi assured that the issues would be looked into sincerely.

