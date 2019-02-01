Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

He said a gun battle ensued as the militants opened fire at the security forces.

Two militants, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Baba and Inayat Abdullah Zigar -- both residents of Pulwama, were killed in the gun battle, the official said.

"The duo was affiliated with Jaish and Baba was wanted by the law for his complicity in several terror crimes," he said.

"Inayat was an active supporter of terror activities of JeM for a long time.

He had joined the outfit as an active cadre very recently," he said.

