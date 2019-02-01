Home Nation

Unnecessary disturbance being created over Citizenship bill: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The Assam CM said that no one should feel threatened as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not take any decision to hurt their emotions of the people of the northeast or the interests.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal | PTI

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday said "unnecessary social disturbance" was being created in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 before the Lok Sabha polls.

"No one should feel threatened as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not take any decision to hurt the emotions of the people of the northeast or the interests of Assam," he said replying to the Governor's speech during the ongoing budget session of Assam assembly.

ALSO READ | Three activists of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti protest naked in Assam

"It is not right to unnecessarily create social disturbance. Polls will come and go, but we (Assam govt) will not harm the indigenous people," he said.

"All are 100 per cent safe here (in Assam). We will continue to work for the people of Brahmaputra and Barak valleys," he added.

Criticising the ongoing protests against the bill in the state, Sonowal said, "You (protestors) can definitely talk and debate the Citizenship Bill, we will listen."

"But you do not have the right to take to the road, disturb peace and affect livelihood of the poor. It is undemocratic," he added.

The chief minister asserted that it was not true that the Assam Accord will be violated if the bill is implemented.

"Many people are giving data on illegal foreigners, but without any basis. Once the National Register of Citizens is done, we will get the actual figure of illegal foreigners," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship bill Sarbananda Sonowal Assam CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp