'Uri' reference 'How is the Josh' debuts in Parliament 

Published: 01st February 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Budget, Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presenting the Union budget 2019-20. (Photo | Rajya Sabha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Blockbuster movie 'Uri' and its catchy dialogue "How is the Josh" made its way to Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's budget speech Friday.

During the presentation, Goyal said he watched the movie and liked it very much.

The movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the border after the attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was fun watching Uri. There was a lot of josh (energy) in the movie (Uri movie mein jo maza aaya. Jo Josh tha)," he said.

This prompted many members, including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to deliver the movie's dialogue "How is the josh".

Goyal used the word 'josh' twice in the budget.

Several BJP leader and ministers have watched the movie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also referred to the film's dialogue in his public speeches in recent days.

