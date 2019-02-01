Yogi Adityanath meets Mohan Bhagwat at Kumbh

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Saints and seers appeared to be divided over the Ram Temple construction on the inaugural day of the ‘Dharm Sansad’ in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Hours before the commencement of the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and reportedly discussed the issue of the temple.

The CM then went to the Mela site to meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and briefed him about the government’s stand on the construction matter. He also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of the Ram Janmnabhoomi Nyas and Juna Akhada ‘mahamandaleshwar’ Swami Avdheshanand Giri later.