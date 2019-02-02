Ahead of PM Modi's Srinagar visit, HC chairman Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) was on Saturday put under house arrest to prevent him from leading any protest march tomorrow when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects.

A large number of state police personnel have been deployed outside the Nigeen house of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since early morning.

He is cannot leave his house till further orders, an HC spokesman said.

Meanwhile, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Mirwaiz said, "Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under #HouseArrest!".

There was no relief for chairman of hardline HC Syed Ali Shah Geelani who remained under house arrest for the past several months. Security forces and state police personnel remained deployed outside his Hyderpora house to prevent him from moving out.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, has called for a general strike on February 3 when Prime Minister arrives here.