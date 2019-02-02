Amit Shah raises temple pitch in UP, Uttarakhand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While addressing the booth workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram temple issue dominated the narrative of the speech of party’s national president Amit Shah both at Gajraula in Amroha and Dehradun in Uttarakhand, on Saturday.

While Shah reiterated BJP’s commitment to a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, he sought the Congress party and the SP-BP alliance leadership to come clear over the issue. “Kumbh chal raha aur Shri Ram ke Mandir ke vishai ka uthhna swabhavik hai. Duvidha ki koi gunjaaish hi nahi hai. Main aapko Vishwas dilate hoon ki hum mandir ke paksh mein hain aur hum wahan par bhavaya Ram Mandir jaldi banayenge. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati aur Akhilesh Yadav bhi Ram Mandir mudde par apana paksh saaf karen (Kumbh is on and demand for Ram temple was obvious. There is no scope for confusion. I want to assure you that BJP is in favour of temple and we are committed to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya soon. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav should also make their stand clear on the issue),” said the BJP chief while addressing the party booth workers at both places.

In pursuance of Mission 2019, Shah first visited Dehradun to give victory mantra to BJP workers at party’s Trishakti meet. The hill state of uttarakhnad sends five members to the Lok Sabha. He then addressed over 25000 booth presidents assembled in Gajruala town of Amroha district in western UP. The BJP booth workers had converged inAmroha from Meerut, Moradabad and Saharanpur accounting for 14 Lok Sabah and 70 Assembly constituencies of western UP.

Charging the Congress leadership with blocking the path of temple construction, Shah buttressed his point by invoking Kapil Sibal’s reported stand in Supreme Court to defer the case till July 2019 so as to stop the ruling party from taking any political mileage in general elections.

“Modi government has proceeded to reclaim the undisputed portion of land in and around Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court requesting it to vacate the status quo from 42 acres acquired by the Centre in 1994,” pointed put the BJP chief. “While the NDA government at the Centre is working in that direction, the Congress is trying to derail the progress,” he asserted.

The SP-BSP alliance, tactically stitched along caste and religious combinations, is posing a big challenge to the saffron brigade in UP. The concern was palpable and reflected in the speeches of Amit Shah both at Gajraula and Dehradun.

He claimed that the BJP was gaining strength and that had unnerved the opposition forces who had joined hands keeping all their differences and animosity aside. “Those, who never used to stand each other, have now joined hands to take on the BJP. How powerful have we become?” he wondered. Shah claimed that all the opposition forces were coming together for politics of power and their vested interests unlike the BJP which believed in ‘politics of performance’.

Exhorting his booth workers to go into the poll with all their might, Shah reiterated BJP’s resolve of increasing its previous tally of 73 to 74. “I want to tell the booth presidents of western Uttar Pradesh that the alliance could be between two or even four parties, we have to be ready for the fight of 50 per cent.

Our tally will go up to 74, it will not be down to 72,” he asserted.

“Bua-Bhatija (Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav) and RLD chief Ajit Singh will seek votes on castelines, but you have to vote for rising above the caste lines for national security,” said the BJP chief adding that most of the opposition parties were led by dynasts and they decided the PM candidate on the basis of dynasty. “It is only the BJP which gives the poor a chance to become the Prime Minister. It’s only BJP where every worker gets equal opportunity to rise to the top,” he added.

“All these gathbandhan (alliances) leaders say Modi hataao and Modi says gareeb hataao, bimari hatao, berozgaari hatao, bhrishtachaar hatao (eradicate poverty, ailments, unemployment and corruption). For these alliances, country is not a priority, for them removal of Narendra Modi is the only priority,” claimed the BJP chief.

Pepping up the workers, Shah said other parties might be fighting elections keeping their leaders forward, but BJP had been winning elections on the strength of its booth presidents and the huge army of dedicated party cadre.

Flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP poll incharge JP Nadda, state BJP chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and senior leaders of western UP, Shah counted the accomplishments of the state and the central governments led by the BJP in both UP and Uttarakhand. He also referred to welfare schemes and the highlights of the interim budget presented on Friday to establish his point.