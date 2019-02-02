Home Nation

Anna Hazare fast: Villagers protest against PMO's 'cold response'

The "terse" response from the PMO spurred protests in Hazare's Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra, said Hazare's spokesperson Shyam Asawa.

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Supporters of social activist Anna Hazare, who has been on indefinite hunger strike in his village in Maharashtra since the last three days, Saturday claimed they have received a letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) cold shouldering the Gandhian.

The "terse" response from the PMO spurred protests in Hazare's Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra, said Hazare's spokesperson Shyam Asawa.

He said the villagers were angry due to the "cold response" given by the prime minister to the letter sent last month by the 81-year-old anti-graft crusader.

Some protesters, including women, climbed atop a tower in the village and raised anti-government slogans this afternoon while some villagers blocked traffic on Parner-Wadegavhan road, Asawa added.

He said police detained scores of protesters, including women and senior citizens.

"Your letter was received, thank you and best wishes", reads the letter, purportedly sent by the PMO, which was shown to some reporters by Asawa.

In his letter, dated January 1, 2019, sent to the PMO, Hazare had demanded immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

He also sought resolution of farmers' issues.

"This letter of the PMO gives rise to doubts in our mind about seriousness of this government about Anna Hazare's agitation," Asawa said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dhananjay Pote, who is closely monitoring Hazare's health, told PTI that he has lost 3.4 kgs on the fourth day of fast Saturday.

"His blood pressure has also shot up," Dr Pote said.

He said Hazare has been advised minimal conversation.

Hazare has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

He began his hunger strike on January 30 in the Yadavbaba temple in his village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Hazare indefinite hunger strike PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp