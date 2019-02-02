Home Nation

Bhima-Koreagaon case: Pune police arrest Dalit activist Anand Teltumbde

According to Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anand Teltumbde, professor of Goa Institute of Management addressing the media persons (Express Photo by D Sampathkumar)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde was Saturday arrested in Mumbai by the Pune Police in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged Maoist links, officials said.

Police detained Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, at the Mumbai airport early hours Saturday after his arrival from Kerala.

ALSO READ: Pune court rejects Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde's pre-arrest bail plea

He was detained by the Mumbai Police, who later handed him over to the Pune Police, an official said.

"Teltumbde was interrogated and later arrested by the Pune Police. He would be produced in the court later in the day," said Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

His arrest comes a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.

"Since his pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the court in Pune on Friday, we decided to arrest him today," Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, who is investigating the case, said.

ALSO READ: Profs at IIM-B show solidarity with Anand Teltumbde

Teltumbde's lawyer Rohan Nahar, however, termed the arrest illegal, saying the Supreme Court had given him protection from arrest till February 11.

"His arrest is a contempt of the apex court order, and we will move a plea against it," he said. Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to Twitter to protest the activist's arrest.

"Dr Anand Teltumbde arrested at 3:30am at Mumbai airport by Pune Police in Gross violation of SC order giving him protection from arrest till 11th February , this is contempt of the order of the Supreme Court of India #ReleaseDrAnandTeltumbde immediately," she said.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane had observed that an investigating officer has collected sufficient material "to show the involvement of the present accused (Teltumbde) in the alleged commission of the offence".

The prosecution had Thursday submitted an envelope in the Pune court containing "evidence", claiming that it proves Teltumbde's involvement in Maoist activities.

Teltumbde had filed the anticipatory (pre-arrest) bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the Elgar Parishad case.

According to the Pune Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhima-Koreagon case Elgaar Parishad case Anand Teltumbde Activist Arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp