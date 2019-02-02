Home Nation

Bihar cabinet gives nod to 10 per cent quota for economically weak

The bill would be tabled before the bicameral state legislature during the budget session beginning February 11, he added.

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet has approved a draft bill on providing 10 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections among the general category, a state government official said Saturday.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said that the draft bill was approved in a cabinet meeting late Friday night which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The bill would be tabled before the bicameral state legislature during the budget session beginning February 11, he added.

The Narendra Modi government has introduced the quota for the economically backward among the general category vide a constitutional amendment.

The quotas have so far been implemented in Gujarat and Jharkhand both states ruled by the BJP.

A few political parties, such as RJD, DMK and AIMIM, have, however, been opposed to the quota.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP and has supported the quota, had said last month that his government was seeking legal opinion on whether to extend reservation benefits to the economically weaker sections through an executive order or through the legislative route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar cabinet QUOTA BJP Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp