Home Nation

BJP to instigate riots in UP on February 21: OP Rajbhar

Rajbhar, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has always been critical of the BJP government.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File | PTI)

By ANI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar on Friday said that an American intelligence agency has reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will incite riots in Uttar Pradesh on February 21.

Addressing a public gathering here, Rajbhar said: "I have received information from an American intelligence agency that the BJP will instigate riots in Uttar Pradesh on February 21. He warned the warned the public to stay away from the riots, stating that no politician dies in riots, only innocents die in riots."

READ| Ahead of general election, possibility of communal violence in India: US spymaster

"We don't want riots, we want to maintain peace and brotherhood among Hindu and Muslims. Hindu is not a religion, it is Sanatan Dharma, followed by those who wear sacred thread. Whenever the politicians need vote they become Hindu."

Rajbhar, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has always been critical of the BJP government. Earlier he said at an event that people should burn the politician, who tries to create violence on the basis of religion."Did any big politician die in the Hindu-Muslim violence? Why does not the politician die? Burn the politician, who tries to make you fight on the basis of religion and tried to create violence. Through this, he will understand that we won't burn others." he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OP Rajbhar Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp