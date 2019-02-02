BJP to instigate riots in UP on February 21: OP Rajbhar

By ANI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar on Friday said that an American intelligence agency has reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will incite riots in Uttar Pradesh on February 21.

Addressing a public gathering here, Rajbhar said: "I have received information from an American intelligence agency that the BJP will instigate riots in Uttar Pradesh on February 21. He warned the warned the public to stay away from the riots, stating that no politician dies in riots, only innocents die in riots."

"We don't want riots, we want to maintain peace and brotherhood among Hindu and Muslims. Hindu is not a religion, it is Sanatan Dharma, followed by those who wear sacred thread. Whenever the politicians need vote they become Hindu."

Rajbhar, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has always been critical of the BJP government. Earlier he said at an event that people should burn the politician, who tries to create violence on the basis of religion."Did any big politician die in the Hindu-Muslim violence? Why does not the politician die? Burn the politician, who tries to make you fight on the basis of religion and tried to create violence. Through this, he will understand that we won't burn others." he stated.