CBI response sought on DSP Bassi’s petition

CBI_Headquarters

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea by Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi challenging his transfer to Port Blair.
A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the agency and sought its response in six weeks.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bassi, said it was a case which raised questions about the CBI’s governance and the matter would also affect the purity of investigation.

On January 21, Bassi had moved the apex court challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

He has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11, saying it was violative of the directions issued by the SC in its judgment on the plea of the former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma.

Bassi, who was the investigating officer in the corruption case against Asthana, had said he was being “victimised by the present interim CBI director,  M Nageswara Rao, who represents certain elements within the CBI who did not want the petitioner herein to conduct a free and fair investigation in the Asthana FIR”.

He had said it was Rao who had passed the order dated October 24, 2018, transferring him to Port Blair, and it was the same person at whose behest he was being sent to Andaman and Nicobar Islands again in disregard of the judgment of the apex court in the case of former CBI director Alok Verma.

Bassi had said there were apprehensions that the transfer order was the first step to implicate him either in a false criminal case or in departmental proceedings.

