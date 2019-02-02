Home Nation

Centre will use technology to seal Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath Singh

The move will help prevent infiltration as well as smuggling, and ensure safety and security of the nation amid a changing demographic profile of West Bengal.

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh.

By PTI

FALAKATA: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre will use technology to seal the international borders of both West Bengal and Assam with Bangladesh, through an integrated border management system.

Addressing a rally here in Alipurduar district, Singh alleged that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West Bengal.

He added that the Centre had sought land from the West Bengal government to erect fencing to seal the border with Bangladesh, but is yet to receive it.

"Now, we have decided to use technology to seal both international borders with Bangladesh using a comprehensive integrated border management system," Singh said.



Coming down heavily on the ruling TMC, he said, "Maximum violence takes place in West Bengal as per records. None of the 'Ma, Mati and Manus' (mother, land and people) are safe under their rule."

Nearly 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state and none of those involved will be spared, Singh asserted.

"Political violence should end in West Bengal. And for that to happen, Bengal will have a BJP CM in 2021," he said.

TAGS
Rajnath Singh Union Home Minister Bangaldesh Border

