Home Nation

Congress leader Kharge tried to manipulate CBI chief's selection criteria: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla on Saturday was appointed the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a fixed tenure of two years, according to Personnel Ministry.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel, tried to "manipulate" the criteria for selection of CBI chief with the ulterior motive of accommodating some of his preferred officers, Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed Saturday.

He also hit out at Kharge for "giving his own version" of the panel's deliberations to the media.

"Kharge tried to manipulate the objective criteria, based on independent and impartial assessment, to select CBI Director. He wanted to include some officers of his preference in the short-list of candidates," Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, told PTI.

Former Madhya Pradesh Police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla was on Saturday appointed the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fixed tenure of two years, according to Personnel Ministry order.

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, has been appointed in place of Alok Kumar Verma, who was removed from the post of CBI Director on January 10.

Singh said that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi fully endorsed the objective criteria applied for selecting the head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high-powered selection panel comprises Prime Minister Modi, CJI Gogoi and Congress MP Kharge, who is the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Rishi Kumar Shukla Mallikarjun Kharge Congress leader CBI chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp