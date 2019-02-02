Home Nation

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge objects to Shukla's appointment as CBI chief

Shukla was removed as DGP of Madhya Pradesh only three days ago by the new Congress government in the state.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his dissent on the appointment of new CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, alleging that the officer did not have experience in handling anti-corruption cases and the criterion for selection was diluted in violation of law and Supreme Court judgements.

Kharge sent a two-page dissent note to the prime minister this evening after the government announced the name of the 1983 batch officer and former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police as the new CBI Director.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kumar Shukla second officer from MP cadre to be appointed CBI chief after its founder-director D P Kohli

Shukla was removed as DGP of Madhya Pradesh only three days ago by the new Congress government in the state.

Kharge in his note said the three-member committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in which he is a member along with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has violated the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE) that governs the CBI and the Supreme Court judgements.

Kharge said the criterion in selecting the CBI Director has been diluted to include investigation experience only and not experience in investigating anti-corruption cases.

"By including officers who do not have experience in investigating anti-corruption cases, committee is in violation of DSPE Act and Supreme Court judgements guiding CBI Director's appointment," he said.

"Seniority cannot be only criterion in appointment to such a critical post and experience in anti-corruption cases and prior experience of having served in the organisation should also be considered," said the Congress leader in his dissent note.

