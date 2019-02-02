Home Nation

Ex-Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra’s grandson Rishi ​quits JD (U)

Mishra is likely to join the Congress party later today. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

JD (U) MLC and ex-MLA Rishi Mishra. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra’s grandson Rishi Mishra who was an MLA of JD (U) quit the party.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Mishra said, "Now it has become very difficult to work in JD (U). People of my constituency had voted against the BJP in the previous election. How will I answer my voters? I do not have any problem with Nitish Kumar but working with BJP is an entirely different thing." 

READ| Old words bite Nitish Kumar, Narendra Modi as NDA plans a rally in Patna

However, a source in JD (U) asserted that the reason for Mishra's exist is different from his claim. He asserted, "Mishra is leaving the party because this time that seat will go to BJP, as they already have a sitting MLA there, so there is absolutely no chance for him."

Mishra is likely to join the Congress party later today. 

 

More details awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Mishra Lalit Narayan Mishra JDU NDA Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp