FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for defaming RSS

By ANI

LUCKNOW: An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Friday for allegedly defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The complaint was filed by social worker Ullema Zamir Naqvi. Khan was also accused of insulting religious leader Qlbe Jawad and his secretary Imran Naqvi.

Along with Khan, the complainant alleged that Wasim Rizvi, Chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board, was involved in the matter. Khan had allegedly misused the government letterhead and stamp for 'maligning' the RSS when he was a minister in the previous government.