Home Nation

Government, opposition reach understanding on six bills after Venkaiah Naidu's intervention

However, no consensus was reached on the contentious triple talaq and citizenship amendment bills, sources said, suggesting that their fate hangs in balance.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the intervention of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the government and the opposition reached an understanding on six bills to be taken up for consideration and passage in the upper house, sources said Friday.

However, no consensus was reached on the contentious triple talaq and citizenship amendment bills, sources said, suggesting that their fate hangs in balance.

Earlier in the day, Naidu urged both the government and the opposition, saying a sincere effort shall be made to ensure proper functioning of the House to send out the right message, as this budget session is the last one before general elections.

Following his intervention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his deputy Vijay Goel held a 30-minute-long meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of other parties, official sources said.

As a result of the meetings, it was decided six legislative proposals, including one to replace an ordinance, will be taken up during the session, sources further said.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill to replace ordinance, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill 2019, Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, Aadhar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, are the ones which a consensus has been reached by both sides.

Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss a motion of thanks to the president during February 4 to 6, the budget on February 7 and 11.

In the last two days, it will take up the agreed upon legislations for consideration and passage.

February 8 is earmarked for the private members bill.

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav, Congress leader Anand Sharma, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra and TMC leader Derek O'Brien were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp