Jammu: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir displaced persons raise pitch for proper rehabilitation

The protesters assembled under the banner of SOS international at Bakshi Nagar, and staged the protest on the eve of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi visit to the state.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni. (Photo | Twitter @rajivchuni)

By PTI

JAMMU: A group of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) displaced persons Saturday staged a protest here, demanding their proper rehabilitation.

The protesters assembled under the banner of SOS international at Bakshi Nagar and staged the protest on the eve of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi visit to the state. In November 2015, the Centre had announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore as "one-time settlement" for 36,454 PoK displaced families living in the state.

"We are holding this protest on the eve of the prime minister's visit to invite his attention towards the community, which is facing stepmotherly treatment over the past seven decades," SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni, who was leading the protest, told reporters.

He said the protesters had chained themselves to convey a message that even after 70 years of Independence, the community was still kept as "slaves by not addressing their genuine grievances and demands."

TAGS
PoK Jammu Kashmir Rajiv Chuni

