Man gets 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in Mumbai

Published: 02nd February 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A POCSO court sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment on Saturday for raping his minor neighbour in Dharavi area here.

The accused, Kisan Damodar (53), was found guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by additional Session Judge S J Gharat.

On December 18, 2015, the nine-year-old victim was playing outside her grandmother's home when the accused, a painter, forcefully took the girl inside his house and raped her repeatedly, special public prosecutor Vinod Mane said.

The accused also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anybody, Mane said. The girl approached Dharavi police and lodged a complaint against Damodar, he said.

The prosecution recorded the testimony of 10 witnesses, including the victim and a medical officer, during the course of the trial, Mane said.

POCSO IPC rape

