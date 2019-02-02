Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust JeM terror module, 3 held

The police said on Saturday it has busted a militant module in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town with the arrest of three persons.

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Militants file photo

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module with the arrest of three people, an official said.

The breakthrough came while the police were investigating the grenade attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Sopore on January 25, a police spokesperson said.

The three were picked up for questioning in connection with the attack, he added.

"During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the attack. They were then formally placed under arrest," the spokesperson said.

Ghulam Qadir Rather alias Kasir, Aijaz Ahmad Khan and Owais Khalid Dar were arrested from their hometown of Sopore in Baramulla district.

"They also revealed that the JeM terrorists active in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for throwing on the security forces to cause damage to life and property and instill fear among the general public," he added.

The official said one live grenade was recovered at the instance of the arrested persons.

On January 25, a grenade was hurled a CRPF camp at Sopore but the explosive missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JeM Militants Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp