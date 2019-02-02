Home Nation

Miscreants shoot dead bus conductor in Muzzafarpur, one held

One of the accused was arrested following an encounter with the police, while the remaining two managed to flee the spot.

Published: 02nd February 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

MUZZAFARPUR: A bus conductor was shot dead by three criminals on Friday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, said the police.

One of the accused was arrested following an encounter with the police, while the remaining two managed to flee the spot. A civilian was injured in the exchange of gunfire. 

The incident took place in Baria bus stand in Muzzafarpur when three criminals fired at the bus conductor, Kundan Singh. He was immediately taken to hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.

"We received the information about firing at the bus stand. We rushed to the incident spot and launched an operation to neutralise the accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar.

However, the accused started firing at the police in which one civilian was injured. During the encounter, one accused was arrested and was taken into custody.

The police has also recovered a pistol from the arrested accused. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzzafarpur shoot out Shoot out Bus driver killed Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp