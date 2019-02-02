New CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla had 'fought' RSS in MP, was shunted by Kamal Nath as DGP

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The new CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla, 1983 batch officer, is known as being a text book man and was shunted out as Director General of Madhya Pradesh recently after the installation of Kamal Nath-led Congress ministry in the state.

Mr Shukla, known as an amiable person and man of few words, had in the past also confronted with the RSS during Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime.

In 2016, the state police had a 'row or minor confabulation' with the Sangh parivar fountainhead and a RSS functionary was picked up by the police at Balaghat.

"But, in the police force we known our former DGP Shukla saheb as a man, who stood by the men in Khakhi and not other wise despite some pressure," an informed source told UNI from Bhopal.

Top police sources in Madhya Pradesh also say that new Chief Minister Kamal Nath was apparently 'unhappy' with Mr Shukla as recently an IT cell Congress worker Abhishek was "picked up" by Delhi police in January based on some complaints against him.

Police officials in Madhya Pradesh recall with pride Mr Rishi Kumar Shukla's comments to civil society: "All of you may attach police and may even act against police, stage demonstration against us in 364 days in the year. But please show us some respect and pay homage to martyrs on October 21, the Police Commemoration Day".

According to sources, 15 names were considered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel and among others, Rajni Kant Mishra, the current director general of the Border Security Force, Y C Modi, the current chief of the National Investigation Agency and R R Bhatnagar, current DG of the Central Reserve Police Force and a few other officers besides Mr Shukla were considered.

The appointment of new CBI chief has been necessitate after government had decided to move out Alok Verma from the coveted post.

The second meeting of the panel also comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge could not arrive at a name in their second meeting on Friday.