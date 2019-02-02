Patna: Posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram vandalised

By ANI

PATNA: Unidentified miscreants on Friday vandalised posters depicting Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama, which were put up at various places in the capital city of Bihar's Patna.

A few days back, these posters were put up in Patna, showing Rahul Gandhi as the living embodiment of Lord Rama. Along with Rahul, the posters also featured the photographs of prominent Congress leaders, including former UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Bihar: Posters depicting Congress president as Lord Ram vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Patna. pic.twitter.com/g7PBM2uPyD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Targeting the ruling government, the text on the posters read “We Ram naam japte rahen, tum banker Ram jiyo re” (Let them chant the name of Ram while you live and act as Lord Ram).

Following this, a complaint was filed at Patna civil court against Rahul, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by putting up posters depicting the Congress president as Lord Ram. The ruling JD(U) and BJP in Bihar had criticised the Congress, calling it a “cheap political stunt” by Gandhi scion's party.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address ‘Jan Akanksha rally’ of Congress in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.