Home Nation

PM Modi kicks off poll campaign in West Bengal, blasts Mamata Banerjee over violence on her home turf 

The prime minister also made a strong pitch to garner support for the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THAKURNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of orchestrating violence against BJP workers, claiming she had become jittery due to people's love for his party.

Taking his battle for the Lok Sabha elections to Banerjee's turf, Modi also accused his political rivals of misleading the distressed farming community through farm loan waivers.

The prime minister also made a strong pitch for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to accord Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled their countries due to religious persecution.

Addressing a well-attended event of the Scheduled Caste Matua community, where his speech was welcomed with loud cheers, Modi said, "Now I can understand why Didi (Banerjee) and her party are indulging in violence. Killing innocent people. She has become jittery because of your love for us".

Calling yesterday's Budget a "historic step" for the welfare of farmers, the working and middle class, he said these sections were neglected for years after Independence.

"We have announced measures in our budget that will benefit 12 crore small farmers, 30-40 crore workmen, and three crore middle-class people," he said.

There was commotion at the rally ground which prompted him to cut short his speech barely after 14 minutes.

Before the rally, the prime minister visited the Matua Thakurbari and sought the blessings of Baro Ma, the current leader of the community and widow of the founder of Matua Mahasangh Harishchandra Thakur.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Modi in Bengal Citizenship Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp