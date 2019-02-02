Preserve culture, ensure gender justice, says Vice-President

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Educational institutions should aim at the holistic development of the students and instill strong ethical values among them, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

“While ensuring a bright future for our youngsters, we should encourage them to understand the basics of Indian culture,” he said while inaugurating the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Sacred Heart College at Thevara here on Friday.

“Religion is a person’s way of worship, but culture is our way of living. It has to be preserved and passed on to the generations (to come). No nation that forgets its culture and heritage can prosper. We should break free from dogmas and abhorrent social practices like discrimination and casteism. Caste has no social relevance.

Any discrimination in the name of religion, caste, creed and gender is not acceptable. We should work together for eradicating these social evils,” he said.

Naidu said education should mould the character of a person and sharpen his intelligence. It should help enhance the knowledge, enlighten, empower and help find employment. Naidu also urged the teachers and parents to promote the mother tongue.

“You should feel proud about your language. We should encourage our children to speak in our native language at least at home. As chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I have made the facility for all members to speak in their mother tongue,” he said.

Naidu said during the past 16 months he has attended the convocation ceremonies of 68 universities and 65 per cent of the students who accepted medals from him were women.

“You give the women an opportunity, they will excel,” he said.

Naidu also urged to discourage children from following a sedentary lifestyle.

Governor P Sathasivam presided over. Mayor Soumini Jain, K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA, MG University vice-chancellor Sabu Thomas, and college principal Fr J Prasanth Palakkappillil were present.