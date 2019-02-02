Home Nation

Process of demolition of Nirav Modi's bungalow started: Maharashtra government to HC

The high court had ordered action against unauthorised constructions in Alibag in Raigad district, a popular getaway near Mumbai.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The process of demolition of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow at Alibag has started, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court Friday.

The high court had ordered action against unauthorised constructions in Alibag in Raigad district, a popular getaway near Mumbai.

Advocate P P Kakade, who appeared for the government, told a division bench headed by Chief Justice N H Patil that the district collector has initiated action.

"The process of demolition of Nirav Modi's bungalow has also begun. However, since it is a huge bungalow, structural engineer's opinion is being taken. The demolition will have to be done by way of controlled blasts," he said.

At the last hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has charged Modi with money laundering, had moved the HC, saying it had attached the bungalow, so it should be heard in the matter.

ED's lawyer Neha Bhide told the court Friday that the central agency has handed over the property to the collector but it is yet to shift some movable articles lying inside.

"We have removed some of the movable properties. However, there are some more inside the bungalow for which the agency requires more time," Bhide said.

The court said it cannot interfere as the demolition process is being carried out following its orders.

"You (ED) can approach the collector and sort it out," Chief Justice Patil said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Surendra Dhavale seeking demolition of unauthorised constructions along the coast in the Alibag area.

Bungalows and other structures have mushroomed in the area in violation of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority rules and the state's land laws, the petition said.

The high court had last year ordered the collector to demolish unauthorised structures.

Nirav Modi, wanted in a Rs 14,000-crore scam at Punjab National Bank, has fled the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi PNB Scam Bombay High Court Alibag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp