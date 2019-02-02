Home Nation

Hindu community won't settle for anything less than a grand temple in Ayodhya: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat 

The assembly also appealed to people to support the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls so that the agenda of temple construction is fulfilled after the polls.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhus and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers scuffle during the Dharam Sansad of the VHP during Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj on Friday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The two-day Dharam Sansad—the assembly of more than 500 saints—ended at the Kumbh on Friday, reiterating its resolve to have the Ram temple built in Ayodhya but failing to prescribe the day when its construction would begin.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the majority Hindu community would settle for nothing less than a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. 
“Yeh hamari maang hai aur rahegi. Ab sarkar dekh le kaise karegi (This is our demand. It is up to the government how it meets it),” he said.

Bhagwat referred to the High Court decision of September 30, 2010, saying that even the court was convinced of the presence of the temple at the disputed site. “Let the government work in this direction. We have to maintain the momentum and the spirit for the temple,” he stated.

He, however, cautioned the saints and the people against hasty action. “If we act in haste, the opposition will accuse us of constructing the Ram temple for electoral gains. I want to assure all of you that the construction will begin soon after we come back to power.”

At the onset, Mahamandaleshwar Akhileshwaranand read out a proposal with no mention of the temple issue. He said that to avoid politicisation of the issue, no new announcement would be made from the platform of the Dharma Sansad. He even urged saints and sadhus to be patient for some more time so that the next government could pave the way for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

This was met with furore by agitated sadhus, who demanded a firm date for the start of temple construction in Ayodhya. Contrarily, saints and seers close to the RSS reposed faith in the Modi government and decided to drop the demand for immediate construction until the formation of the new government.

Bhagwat also called for people’s support for the Citizenship Bill, saying that it offered citizenship to Hindus abandoned in other countries.

