Home Nation

Six killed in car-container truck collision in UP, were enroute to Kumbh

The district magistrate said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to their homes after post-mortem examination.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: At least six persons died when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a container truck coming from the opposite direction here, police said Saturday.

Circle Officer Sirathu Rajveer Singh said the accident took place on National Highway 2 under Saini police station area on Friday night, when the tyre of the ill-fated car exploded and the driver lost control of the car, which crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite side after jumping the divider.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said five of the six persons, who lost their lives were from Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased were going to Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Kumbh, he said.

Verma said the deceased have been identified as Ramsahay Dwivedi (50), his son Satyam (20), his brother-in-law Rammohan Gautam (45) and Mahendra Tiwari (45), all of who are from Sagar district in MP.

The other deceased persons are Anuj Tiwari (35), a resident of Vidisha district in MP, and Maheep (25), a resident of Lalitpur district in UP.

The district magistrate said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to their homes after post-mortem examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accident UP Truck car collision Prayagraj Kumbh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp