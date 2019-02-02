Six killed in car-container truck collision in UP, were enroute to Kumbh

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: At least six persons died when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a container truck coming from the opposite direction here, police said Saturday.

Circle Officer Sirathu Rajveer Singh said the accident took place on National Highway 2 under Saini police station area on Friday night, when the tyre of the ill-fated car exploded and the driver lost control of the car, which crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite side after jumping the divider.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said five of the six persons, who lost their lives were from Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased were going to Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Kumbh, he said.

Verma said the deceased have been identified as Ramsahay Dwivedi (50), his son Satyam (20), his brother-in-law Rammohan Gautam (45) and Mahendra Tiwari (45), all of who are from Sagar district in MP.

The other deceased persons are Anuj Tiwari (35), a resident of Vidisha district in MP, and Maheep (25), a resident of Lalitpur district in UP.

The district magistrate said the bodies of the deceased have been sent to their homes after post-mortem examination.