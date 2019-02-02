Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

E2 crore penalty on flyover contractor

The authorities have imposed a I2 crore penalty on a contractor executing the work on the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar for failure to complete the second phase of the flyover. Dr Raghav Langer, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, said that as per the revised time schedule submitted by the contractor, the structural portion of the second phase of the flyover project was to be completed by December 31, 2018. However, the completion of the project got delayed to February end due to sub-optimal manpower, material and machinery deployed by the contractor. This is the second penalty imposed on the firm. In October 2018, it was slapped with a penalty of I1.25 crore.

Transport vehicles with GPS tracking from April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling a proposal to register public transport vehicles fitted with GPS and a panic button from April 1 this year. The officials have directed the rolling out process of setting up a radar surveillance system to monitor passenger vehicles fitted with GPS.

The software, which would be set up in the transport commissioner’s office, is being developed by the Center for Developing Advanced Computing to track, locate and give real-time data on vehicles. The name, age, address and contact number of the driver, along with his photograph, would be displayed in the vehicle. The authorities hope that GPS tracking would aid smooth flow of traffic.

Schools to create WhatsApp groups for parents

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has directed schools in the Valley to create WhatsApp groups for parents the students to inform them about various activities. The order says the school head should be the admin of the WhatsApp group and has asked the schools to share information on all academic and non-academic activities on these groups so that the parents are aware of activities in the school. The order also directs the school heads to create school websites and upload all relevant information there. People had been demanding that the schools create such WhatsApp groups so that they can directly raise their concerns with the school management in a prompt manner.

Metro rail project likely to get delayed

The Srinagar metro project is likely to get delayed as work on it is yet to start. The I15,881 crore project was allotted to RITES, which was supposed to commence work on April 1, 2017. It was supposed to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the authorities by September 2017. However, officials said the DRP had not been submitted yet. They are also worried about escalation of the cost of the project. The J&K government has appointed the Economic Reconstruction Agency as the nodal agency for implementation of the ambitious project, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion.