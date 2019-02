By UNI

PRAYAGRAJ: Twelve Kumbh pilgrims were saved by the NDRS team when their boat capsized near the Sangam on Saturday morning, police said.

The pilgrims were headed to the Sangam for a holy dip when the incident occurred. Timely intervention of the NDRF and other security personnel saved their lives.

However, the pilgrims have been rushed to the camp mela hospital for medical checkup.