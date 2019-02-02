Two-year-old dead in Maharashtra earthquakes

By ANI

PALGARH: A two-year-old girl died when three consecutive earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Talsari Taluka of Palghar district on Friday.

Three earthquakes measuring 4.1, 3.6 and 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the district on Friday at 2:06 pm, 3:53 pm and 4:57 pm respectively. Following the earthquakes, people residing in the hilltop areas of the district came out of their houses.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the region has been experiencing such tremors regularly since November last year and more than 10 earthquakes have occurred in the Talsari Taluka. On December 12, 2018, a temporary field station was installed at Vedanta hospital in the Palghar District for close monitoring of earthquake activity.

Subsequently, during January 25, 2019, two more temporary field stations were installed at Dongripada (near Ashagarh) and Talasari in Palghar District. On both occasions, officials from NCS and India Meteorological Department (IMD) interacted with the local people in the earthquake affected the region and advised them on Do's and Don'ts.

People have been advised to stay alert and take precautions (to follow Do's and Don'ts) until the earthquake activity is subsided.