Home Nation

Union Minister Arun Jaitley says he is much better, hopes to be back soon

Jaitley, who was Finance Minister in the Modi government, had last month flown to New York for treatment and in his absence the charge of the ministry was given to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Arun Jaitley, who missed presenting sixth and the final Budget of Narendra Modi government's current term due to ill health, Friday said he is much better now and expects to be back soon.

Jaitley, who was Finance Minister in the Modi government, had last month flown to New York for treatment and in his absence the charge of the ministry was given to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who on Friday presented the interim Budget 2019-20.

"Will be back soon. I am much better now. Hopefully, will be back soon," Jaitley told reporters through a video call from New York and fielded questions on the Budget.

ALSO READ: Income tax rebate a logical extension of steps taken by government since 2014: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley reportedly was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required a surgery.

This is his first overseas visit after he underwent a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.

In his absence then, Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.

Jaitley, 66, who had stopped attending office at the beginning of April, and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23.

Jaitley in September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp