WATCH: Union Minister Jayant Sinha gets photobombed after Budget 2019, video goes viral

After the budget presentation, the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation was talking to reporters outside the Parliament, when a girl hilariously photobombed the interview.

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was talking to reporters outside the Parliament. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Movie references by ministers and now, a photobomb that is sure to leave you in splits! Budget 2019 just got more interesting, with a girl photobombing Minister of State Jayant Sinha's interview with a national news channel.

The girl, wearing a white turtleneck, can be seen cheekily sticking her tongue out multiple times throughout the interview, while the minister, unaware of the kid's antics, goes on sharing his views on the budget. 

The video went viral on YouTube and social media, leaving netizens ROFLing and wondering who the girl is.

After the budget presentation, the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation was talking to reporters outside the Parliament. He said that the government has "always presented a good budget and this year is no different."

A screenshot of the girl photobombing Sinha garnered hilarious response from Twitterati as well. 

