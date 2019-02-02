Home Nation

Woman killed over dowry demand in UP

A case has been registered against the husband and five other in-laws, who are absconding.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A newly married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demand at Pakki Garhi village under Garhi Pukhta police station in Shamli district, officials said Saturday.

The deceased Sana Khan, 28, had married one Ariz Hasan nine months ago.

A case has been registered against the husband and five other in-laws, who are absconding, said Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Tiwari. According to the police complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Hehad Khan, Sana was being harassed for dowry of Rs 10 lakh.

Reports of Sana's death created tension in the area. Irate villagers blocked the road near Navalti Chowk, demanding action against the accused.

