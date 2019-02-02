Home Nation

Woman shot dead by militants; two ultras killed in gunfight in Kashmir

A police official said militants abducted Ishrat Muneer Bhat from Dangerpora area of Pulwama and later shot her dead in village Dragad in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

Published: 02nd February 2019

On the eve of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K, security forces conduct a search operation in Srinagar | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A 25-year-old woman, a cousin of slain militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam, was shot dead on Friday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district by militants, who made a video of her killing and circulated it on social media, while in Pulwama district, two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

A police official said militants abducted Ishrat Muneer Bhat from Dangerpora area of Pulwama and later shot her dead in village Dragad in Zainapora area of Shopian district. The militants also made a video of her killing and circulated it on social media.In the video, a militant, who is not visible, fires two gun shots towards the woman from close range, causing her death on the spot.

The deceased woman was a cousin of slain Albadar commander-in-chief Zeenat-ul-Islam. Zeenat, who was one of the most wanted militants, was killed in an encounter with security forces last month.
A police official said police had registered a case and begun investigation to nab the culprits. 

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Drabgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the early hours of Friday when a joint party of police, CRPF and Army personnel was laying a siege around the area to track down a group of militants hiding there. The exchange of gunfire continued for at least four hours, during which two local Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed.

CRPF jawan injured
A CRPF jawan was injured after militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF patrol party at Namtahal area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in the evening.

