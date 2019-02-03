Amit Shah calls Centre's move to return excess land in Ayodhya to owners 'historic'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Sunday described as "historic" the Modi government's move to return the excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to their owners, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and asked opposition parties not to put obstacles in the Ram temple issue's resolution.

Asked about the Ram temple issue at an event here, he told reporters that his party wants a grand temple of Lord Ram to be built at the very site, where he is believed to have born, in Ayodhya at the earliest and dared opposition parties to make their stand clear on the issue.

He said the central government's plea in the Supreme Court to return the land is "historic".

It is believed that the return of the land -- if allowed by the court -- is likely to result in the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is dedicated to the construction of the temple, starting work on building it, giving a political boost to the BJP ahead of the parliamentary election as it has long championed the cause.

Opposition parties should not put obstacles, Shah added, an apparent reference to the matter pending before the apex court.

The BJP has often accused the Congress of using various ploys to delay the judicial resolution.

Asked if he believed that the input subsidy for farmers announced by the government is better than farm loan waiver, he answered in the affirmative.

The government has announced an annual cash transfer of Rs 6,000 to farmers, a move which will benefit 13-15 crore peasants.

Shah said this scheme will help all farmers every year while a loan waiver programme helps those who took money from banks and does it only once.

Almost 60 per cent of farmers do not take loan, he added.

To a question about whether the BJP will go for holding assembly elections in states like Haryana and Maharashtra along with the parliamentary election, he said it is for the two state governments to decide.