Amit Shah raises temple pitch in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While addressing booth workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ram temple issue dominated the narrative in party chief Amit Shah’s speeches at Gajraula in Amroha and Dehradun in Uttarakhand, on Saturday. While Shah reiterated the BJP’s commitment to building a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya, he asked the Congress and the SP-BP alliance leadership to come clear over the issue.

“Kumbh is on and demand for Ram temple was obvious. There is no scope for confusion. I want to assure you that BJP is in favour of temple and we are committed to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya soon. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav should also make their stand clear on the issue,” said the BJP chief. In pursuance of Mission 2019, Shah first visited Dehradun to boost the morale of the party’s workers at a ‘Trishakti’ meet. The hill state of Uttarakhand sends five members to the Lok Sabha. He then addressed over 25,000 booth presidents in Amroha district in western UP.

Accusing the Congress leadership of blocking the path of temple construction, Shah said, “Modi government has proceeded to reclaim the undisputed portion of land in and around Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court requesting it to vacate the status quo from 42 acres acquired by the Centre in 1994,” pointed put the BJP chief.

The SP-BSP alliance, tactically stitched along caste and religious combinations, is posing a big challenge to the saffron brigade in UP. He claimed that the BJP was gaining strength and that had unnerved the opposition forces who had joined hands keeping all their differences and animosity aside. “Those, who never could stand each other, have now joined hands to take on the BJP. How powerful have we become?” he wondered.

Priorities

Speaking at a rally in Amroha, Shah said “All these alliance leaders say Modi hataao and Modi says gareeb hataao, bimari hatao, berozgaari hatao, bhrashtachaar hatao (eradicate poverty, ailments, unemployment and corruption). For them, country is not a priority, for them removal of Modi is the only priority.”